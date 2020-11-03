Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: PSG Star Will Miss Champions League Game Along With Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain’s injury worries went from bad to worse, with young forward Kylian Mbappe joining Neymar on the sidelines. PSG are set to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night, November 4 (Thursday morning in India) at 1:30 am IST. However, the Parisians will be without their top two players after media reports covering PSG news revealed the true nature of the Frenchman’s injury.

Kylian Mbappe injury update ahead of Champions League game

Concerns around the 21-year-old’s fitness were first raised after Kylian Mbappe came off in the 74th minute clutching his thigh during PSG’s 3-0 win over Nantes. Providing a Mbappe injury update after the game, Thomas Tuchel claimed the withdrawal was just a precautionary measure as the attacker was suffering from fatigue. However, reports from the medical tests conducted afterwards proved otherwise, with several publications suggesting that player is suffering from a right hamstring muscle problem.

Further doubts about the player’s availability for the Champions League clash made the news after the youngster sat out Monday’s training session, with Mbappe unable to take part in full training. Now, ahead of the RB Leipzig clash, PSG have confirmed the Kylian Mbappe injury news on social media. The club revealed that Kylian Mbappe is not available for the trip to Germany, with his situation to be reassessed in the next 48 hours.

Neymar injury update issued by PSG

OFFICIAL: PSG have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has picked up an Injury and will miss their UCL tie with RB Leipzig tomorrow



They'll now be without Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi. pic.twitter.com/NFqJ8WYtBJ — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) November 3, 2020

The same statement shed light on Neymar’s injury as well. Neymar has been unavailable for PSG ever since the Brazilian limped off during his side’s last Champions League encounter against Istanbul Basaksehir. Although PSG’s medical team tended to Neymar on the field, the 28-year-old couldn’t continue as he was substituted at the 26th minute. After the game, the club confirmed that the star forward is struggling with an adductor injury.

Ahead of the RB Leipzig clash, PSG revealed that Neymar will only return after the international break.

Star duo join other PSG players on the treatment table

The latest news means that Thomas Tuchel will be without a host of players for the RB Leipzig clash. PSG are currently placed second in Group H with three points and will now have to look at other players to fill the goalscoring void left by Neymar and Mbappe.

The duo is joined by Marco Veratti, who is also scheduled to return after the international break as he continues to recover from a thigh issue. Other players that are unavailable for the club include attacker Mauro Icardi and midfielder Julian Draxler.

Image Credits: PSG Instagram