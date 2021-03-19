Champions League Semi-final Draw: All Potential Fixtures For UCL Semi-finals This Season

The UCL draw for the quarter-finals, which took place on Friday, will see some exciting matchups, which will get underway in April. However, soon after the UCL draw for the quarter-finals was revealed, UEFA also announced the Champions League semi-final draw, which will potentially determine the following round of games. Here's a look at the games UCL fans might see in the semi-finals of the elite European tournament.

UCL fixtures for quarter-finals revealed: UCL semi-final draw determined

The UCL fixtures for the four quarter-finals were revealed and arguably the headline encounter will see last year's finalists PSG and reigning champions Bayern Munich square off once again. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will face Real Madrid, a club they lost to in the final of the UCL in 2018. Meanwhile, Man City will lock horns with German side Borussia Dortmund while Chelsea will face FC Porto. Here's the list of the four quarter-finals for the UCL:

QF 1: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

QF 2: FC Porto vs Chelsea

QF 3: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

QF 4: Real Madrid vs Liverpool

The two-legged UCL quarter-finals will be taking place in the month of April itself. The first leg matches are scheduled to be played on April 6 and 7 while the second leg on April 13 and 14.

UCL semi-final draw: Potential Champions League semi-final fixtures revealed

Bayern or Paris Man. City or Dortmund#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/tIArn7lxw0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021

Semi-final 1: Bayern Munich / Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City / Dortmund

In the potential Champions League semi-final draw, Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the third quarter-final and the winner of that tie will then face the winner of quarter-final 1, which will be played between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Semi-final 2: Liverpool / Real Madrid vs Porto / Chelsea

The second semi-final will be played between the winners of quarter-final 2, which will be played between FC Porto and Chelsea, and quarter-final 4, Real Madrid vs Liverpool. The winners from the QF 2 and QF 4 will face each other in the second semi-final.

The winner of Semi-final 1 will be the first to be named the first team at the final and the winner of Semi-final 2 will join that team in a bid to be crowned champions of Europe for the 2020-21 season.

As per the latest Champions League schedule, the two-legged semi-finals will be held on April 27 and 28 and May 4 and 5. The final will be played on May 29, in Istanbul.

Image Credits - AP