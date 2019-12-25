CHE Vs SOU Dream11 Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chelsea made their way to comprehensive 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur to establish a 6-point lead at number four in the English Premier League standings. Frank Lampard and Co. will next play Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26 at 9 PM IST). Both teams registered a win on Matchday 18 and will look to build on that momentum in the mid-week fixture. Here is the CHE vs SOU Dream11 match prediction along with squad details for both teams.

Frank Lampard ecstatic after commanding win against Tottenham Hotspur

Lampard believes our win at Tottenham was our best performance of the season so far, citing the character and fight within the group as well as the way we controlled the game and the fact it was such a high-stakes match.#CHESOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 24, 2019

CHE vs SOU prediction

Chelsea squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Marc Guehi, Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi.

Southampton squad: Alex McCarthy, Cédric Soares, Maya Yoshida, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Ché Adams, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse (vice-captain), Stuart Armstrong, Sofiane Boufal, Michael Obafemi, Ryan Bertrand, Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (captain), Will Smallbone, Angus Gunn, Jake Vokins, Callum Slattery, Kayne Ramsay, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso (on loan from Augsburg), Josh Sims, Dan N'Lundulu, Harry Lewis, Yan Valery, Sam McQueen.

CHE vs SOU Dream11 team and prediction

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arizzabalaga

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Jannik Vestergaard, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Willian, Tammy Abraham (C), Danny Ings (VC)

Chelsea start as favourites to win the match.

Note - The CHE vs SOU Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

