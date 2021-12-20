Chelsea & Manchester United May Reportedly Lose Top Stars In January Transfer Window

With the winter transfer window just around the corner, rumours and reports about players leaving are all over. The latest reports though suggest that two top Premier League clubs are set to lose a player each in the upcoming window. London based club Chelsea are reportedly going to see their German central defender Antonio Rudiger depart for a free transfer while Manchester United could see French forward Anthony Martial leave.

A report from GiveMeSport suggests that Rudiger, who currently has just over six months left on his contract, will leave Chelsea for a free transfer after he rejected their £140,000 per-week contract offer as he wants £200,000, which is more than twice than what he currently earns with the Blues. Another report by Sport Italia states that Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing a pre-contract agreement for the German defender to sign in January that will see him join the Blancos in the summer after his contract at Stamford Bridge expires. PSG are also reportedly interested in landing Rudiger's signature but it's being said that Madrid have the upper hand.

Martial on his way out?

Another report from GiveMeSport suggests that 26-year-old Anthony Martial is said to be unsettled at Manchester United and is looking for a way out. United acquired the services of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the summer transfer window so it seems like the French forward's time at Old Trafford might truly be over. This season he has only started four games and played a total of 359 minutes and is looking for more playing time elsewhere but it is not yet known if United is open to the idea of letting him go and if they do how much will it cost for them to say okay.

Liverpool target former Golden Boy award recipient

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to land the signature of Joao Felix. According to FourFourTwo, Jurgen Klopp has his eyes set on the Portuguese forward and thinks that he would be a wonderful addition to his team. The report also states that Felix could fit perfectly in the Liverpool lineup as his playing style is similar to the tactics that Klopp uses at the club currently.

Image: @PremierLeague/Twitter/AP