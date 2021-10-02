Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Refutes Antonio Conte's Romelu Lukaku Criticism

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hit back at Antonio Conte's claims that the Blues do not know the best way to utilize Romelu Lukaku in the team. Conte made this stunning claim after Tuchel's side lost 1-0 to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with their Belgian striker getting few opportunities to score. Tuchel was surprised by the claims as Lukaku has been highly impressive in previous games for the Blues. The 28-year old has scored four goals in seven starts in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season.

Ahead of Chelsea's clash against Southampton, the Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel told the club's official website that Antonio Conte is not entirely correct in his analysis of Romelu Lukaku's involvement in the team. "He [Conte] was obviously not on the telly after the Tottenham game. Of course, if you watch this game against Juventus isolated, he is right on that point, and he's obviously in the TV studio to analyse this one game - so he's right, no discussion about it."

Tuchel added that he was not 'offended' by Conte's claims but made it clear that the Italian's analysis was incorrect when it came to other games. "But it's not a general thing. If you watch the other games he's maybe not right. I don't feel offended. I even saw [him on TV] while I was showering before the match in the hotel."

Chelsea boss admits link-up play can be better

While Thomas Tuchel refuted Antonio Conte's claims, he acknowledged a concern after the games against Juventus and Manchester City but made it clear it was not a problem concerning Romelu Lukaku. "Juventus made [Lukaku] isolated. It felt like seven players around him all the time in the box. They did it good and they did it in their style. We have to accept it. It's not a general problem. We need to look at the games very individually. Any striker in the world would be isolated if we play so poorly in transition like we did against Man City," said the German boss.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Manchester City last weekend at home as Gabriel Jesus' goal separated the two sides.

