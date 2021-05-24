Chelsea Complain To Premier League As Team Bus Made To Wait For Stewards To Eat ICE CREAM

Chelsea have reportedly filed an official complaint with the Premier League towards Aston Villa for keeping their team bus waiting ahead of their clash on Matchday 38 of the Premier League season. The London outfit saw their team bus wait for over 15 minutes in the car park of Aston Villa's home ground on Sunday as the team's stewards were rumoured to have kept Chelsea waiting in order to complete eating their ice cream.

Earlier, the Blues were reportedly informed that the team did not have the clearance needed from the head of security to get them in the stadium premises and access to the parking. However, it was later reported that Chelsea officials spotted two of Aston Villa's stewards eating ice creams instead of blocking the coach and clearing the path for the visiting team in the parking space. Chelsea were later given the all-clear but only after a needless 15-minute delay which saw Chelsea left with less time to get prepared for the match.

Chelsea were also reported to have asked for a delay in kick-off in order to get enough time for warm-up and give the players sufficient time to prepare for the all-important match. However, all matches on the last day of the Premier League were set to kick-off together which led to Chelsea's request for a delayed kick-off being denied.

Blues left frustrated at Villa Park

The frustration of waiting for the Chelsea team bus to get the all-clear seemingly played out in Villa's favour as the Claret and Blue went on to record a narrow 2-1 win over the Blues on Sunday. Former Chelsea star Bertrand Traore opened up the scoring for Villa as he managed to create space for himself in Chelsea's box and slot the ball past Edouard Mendy. A typical training ground goal from a set-piece routine helped the hosts head into halftime with a massive lead against their name.

Anwar El-Ghazi doubled up Villa's lead with a 52nd-minute penalty while Ben Chilwell's strike was not enough as the hosts ran-riot and handed Thomas Tuchel his first away loss in the Premier League. However, the Blues could breathe a sigh of relief as Leicester's 3-2 loss against Tottenham Hotspur allowed the Blues to have a top-four finish and feature in the Champions League next season.

Thomas Tuchel's men still have a game to play before calling off their season as Chelsea square off against Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final of the Champions League. The Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League final date sees the match take place on 29 May in Portugal with FC Porto's Estadio do Dragao playing host for the clash. Heading into the match following the narrow loss against Aston Villa, the Blues of London will be aiming to sort their defensive issues on the training ground and come out all guns blazing against Pep Gurdiola's men on Saturday.