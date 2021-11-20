Chelsea Fans Go Berserk As N'Golo Kante Scores An Absolute Belter Vs Leicester; Watch

French footballer N’Golo Kante made headlines during the Leicester vs Chelsea Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Kante scored the second goal of the match in the 28th minute, following Antonio Rudiger’s opening goal of the match in the 14th minute.

Chelsea cruised to their ninth victory in the season, as Christian Pulisic scored the third goal for the team in the 71st minute. Leicester City, meanwhile, failed to score as their defence received all kinds of beating from the table-toppers.

Kante's goal in the first half of the match gave the team a much-needed push as they didn't look back after that and went on to win the match, earning their fourth victory in the last five matches.

After collecting a pass from Reece James near the halfway line, Kante charge towards the edge of the penalty area and struck a superb shot with his left foot that went past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. After witnessing the goal, the spectators in the stands went wild, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also finding it difficult to hide his emotions.

Thomas Tuchel’s reaction to N'Golo Kante goal vs Leicester

Thomas Tuchel is every Chelsea fan seeing that N'Golo Kante goal! 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/cTdY4Gs7te — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2021

How did the fans react to N’Golo Kante goal vs Leicester?

The N'Golo Kante goal vs Leicester made Chelsea fans go berserk as they hailed the footballer and noticed that Kante even took some time to realise the ball had found the net.

Fans were also equally shocked at Leicester's poor defending and were full of praise for Chelsea's energetic N'Golo Kante.

The best part about that goal for me is that it took me a second to actually realize that he had actually scored . What a goal . — ingénieur辛卡 😎 (@mwivwa) November 20, 2021

BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD. GIVE HIM THE BALLON DOR. — nk🦍 (@cfc_nk) November 20, 2021

Kante for ballon d'or — g. adam arief kenneth (@adamkenneth_14) November 20, 2021

You have to admit that was a class goal tho. — David⭐️⭐️ (@DavefrmNja) November 20, 2021

Me too ..I really didn't believe he scored, it took sometime coz kante doesn't know how to celebrate goals😅😅...it was until the Chelsea players came to him I knew it was a goal — Martins Albert (@MartinsAlbert15) November 20, 2021

I didn't know the 2nd goal by Kante entered the net 😂😂 — David Chikaodinaka #ENDSARS (@DavidSa38250342) November 20, 2021

Chelsea continue to be at the top of the table

Having won the match 3-0, Chelsea continue to be at the top of the current Premier League 2021-22 table with a total of nine wins, two draws, and one loss so far in the season. They have earned 29 points until now in the season, and are followed by second-placed Manchester City, who have 23 points to their name. At the same time, Leicester City are placed 12th in the standings with four wins, three draws, and five losses in the ongoing Premier League season.

(Image: Instagram-@premierleague/ Twitter-@btsportfootball/@premierleague)