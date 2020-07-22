Chelsea In Talks With Barcelona For Kepa-Ter Stegen Swap Deal: Report

Since the appointment of Frank Lampard, Chelsea have been linked with a host of top football stars in the world. The Stamford Bridge outfit has witnessed the arrival of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner over the course of the season. However, the Blues’ ambitious transfer window is far from over with reports suggesting Chelsea's attempt to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Also Read | Kepa transfer: Chelsea looking to swap goalkeeper for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Kepa transfer: Kepa-Ter Stegen swap deal?

Amid a slew of signings by Chelsea, Ter Stegen has emerged as the next target for Lampard. According to Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are optimistic in their pursuit to land the German shot-stopper at the Stamford Bridge. To ensure an easy negotiation, the Blues are also willing to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga in a swap deal for Ter Stegen.

Home Sweet Home. 😍🏟

Finally back here tomorrow.

Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/LWYLjFBpFj — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) June 15, 2020

Despite the report of the Ter Stegen-Kepa swap deal, the move seems unlikely. Ter Stegen, along with Lionel Messi, has been one of the standout performers for Barcelona despite a dismal performance from the rest of the team throughout the season. Meanwhile, Kepa has failed to live up to the hype since his arrival from Athletic club Bilbao in 2018.

Also Read | De Gea mistakes see Chelsea beat Man United to reach FA Cup final

Barcelona unwilling to negotiate for Ter Stegen, Kepa transfer

Amid the Ter Stegen reports, Barcelona are unwilling to negotiate for the sale of the Germany international. The goalkeeper has a contract with Barcelona that runs out in June 2022. However, there is an agreement between the two parties to extend his stay at the Camp Nou, suggest reports in Spain. Indeed, Barcelona wouldn’t want to trade for a player who has managed 14 clean sheets while conceding just 36 goals in as many games.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh brutally trolled by Kevin Pietersen as Chelsea beat Man United in FA Cup

Kepa transfer: Chelsea's interest in Oblak

Interestingly, Ter Stegen isn’t the only LaLiga goalkeeper linked with Chelsea. The Premier League heavyweights have set their eyes on Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak if their attempt to land Ter Stegen fails. With 17 clean sheets in 38 LaLiga games, Oblak’s contract runs until 2023 and it will be a daunting task to land the Slovenian international, a situation similar to that of Barcelona’s Ter Stegen.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech looks sharp and provides an assist during first Chelsea training session

Image courtesy: Chelsea/Kepa Arrizabalaga Instagram