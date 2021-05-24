Last Updated:

Chelsea Injury News: Mendy, Kante Out Of Champions League Final?

Chelsea go into the 2021 Champions League final against Premier League rivals Manchester City with some major injury problems to their star players.

Chelsea qualified for the 2021 Champions League Final with a fantastic two-leg win over 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid. But things don’t look very pleasant for the Blues as they have some major injury concerns. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that he can take control of this situation and help Chelsea win their 2nd UEFA Champions League title. 

Chelsea fans had a moment of disbelief when they saw their star midfielder N’golo Kante being subbed off before halftime in a Premier League match against Leicester. Thomas Tuchel while giving an N’golo Kante injury update mentioned that it was to prevent an injury as he was feeling a slight niggle in his hamstring and the substitution was made to avoid reoccurrence of another hamstring injury. Kante who is a vital part of this Chelsea team inspired the blues to a brilliant performance in the semi-finals against Real Madrid and Tuchel will be hoping that Kante is all fit to play in the finals because stopping an attack like Manchester City will need a tough midfielder like him.

Chelsea injury news doesn’t look any good after they suffered yet another blow in the loss against Aston Villa as their Senegalese Keeper Eduardo Mendy suffered an injury to his ribs in his effort to save Bernard Traore's goal. While giving an Eduardo Mendy injury update, Tuchel said, “He fell into the frame of the net, he feels a big pain in his ribs. We will have an update tomorrow with what is going on.” The blues will be hoping that Mendy gets better as he has been phenomenal for them this season on goal and if he is unable to make it to the finals, Chelsea will have to play Kepa Arrizabalaga on goal.   

Chelsea will face Manchester City on May 30, 2021. They will be looking to defeat the Citizens for a 3rd consecutive time this season. But with the form Manchester City are in, it will be difficult for Chelsea to win against them. The young Chelsea side however will be relying on players like Mason Mount and Timo Werner to deliver in the finals. The Blues who have been resolute in defence will be depending heavily on their defence to inspire a brilliant Chelsea win

Team news

A lot of reports have come out for the Man City vs Chelsea team news suggesting that both these teams will be looking to go all-in with some solid attacking prowess as both defences are equally strong and it will take a lot to break either defence.

Probable line-up

Chelsea – Kepa Arizabalaga [GK]  Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Reece James [Defence] Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell [Wingbacks]  Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante [Midfield] Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz [Forwards]

Manchester City – Ederson [GK], Reuben Dias, John stones, Kyle Walker, Zinchenko [Defence], Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne [Midfield] Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling [Forwards]

