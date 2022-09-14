After sacking previous head coach Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has opened up on the reasons for making such a decision. The German manager was axed after leading the Blues to a UEFA Champions League title in the 2020/21 season and several finals in other domestic competitions.

Why was Tuchel sacked by Boehly?

While speaking at the Salt Lake Conference in New York on Tuesday about Thomas Tuchel's sacking, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly said, "When you take over any business you just have to make sure you’re aligned with the people who are operating the business." While the 48-year-old admitted that the German was a great manager, he insisted that he needed someone at the club who was willing to collaborate with them more.

"Our vision for the club was finding a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us. I think there are a lot of walls to break down at Chelsea. Before, for example, the first team and the academy didn’t really share data, they didn’t share information about where the top players were coming from. So our goal is to really bring a team together that, with the academy, with the first team, with the incremental clubs we want to acquire and develop, all of that need to be a well-oiled machine," added Boehly.

We didn’t share a vision for the future: Boehly on Tuchel

Boehly concluded his comments by explaining why he feels that Tuchel's interests did not align with him. "‘And the reality of our decision was that we just weren’t sure that Thomas saw the same way we saw. No one’s right or wrong, it’s just we didn’t share a vision for the future. It wasn’t about soccer, it was really about the shared vision for what we wanted Chelsea Football Club to look like," explained the 48-year-old.

Following the shocking sacking of Tuchel, Chelsea appointed former Brighton head coach Graham Potter as the new manager of the club. The 47-year-old Englishman agreed to a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge that will see him stay at the club until 2027. While Potter has never managed a club that has played in the UEFA Champions League before, he is seen as a manager who will help the Blues fight at the highest level.