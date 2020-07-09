Chelsea Star Accuses Neighbours Of Being 'borderline Racists' Over 'drill Rap' Complaints

Ever since the Premier League resumed, the Black Lives Matter campaign has been an important part of the proceedings. As a measure of showing support to the Black Lives Matter campaign, footballers are seen taking a knee before the start of the game. The jerseys feature the Black Lives Matter campaign badge, with the message also visible at the back of the jerseys instead of player names for the first round of fixtures. The Black Lives Matter campaign has also been supported by several footballers, with many speaking in support of it. Recently Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek spoke against racism after a complaint was made against the midfielder.

Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek accused neighbours of racism

We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. pic.twitter.com/KQyufV4uaF — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) June 12, 2020

As per the Daily Mail, the comments by Loftus-Cheek were made in reference to a planning appeal the Chelsea player lost over a 6ft deck built in his Surrey home. The issue had first begun four years ago when a 3-storey deck was built by Loftus Cheek in his home without permission. However, the deck came under controversy as the Chelsea star’s neighbours alleged that it invaded their privacy, while also claiming that loud music was being played from the deck.

About the same issue, while writing a letter to Elmbridge Borough Council the Loftus-Cheek expressed his displeasure at the objection made by his neighbours. Loftus-Cheek described the objection as "frankly pathetic". Revealing his side of the story, Loftus-Cheek said the deck built in his house wasn’t invading his neighbour’s privacy. The Chelsea star revealed that there was no way he was able to see into his neighbour’s garden, as the deck in question matched the sloping bank where a tree stood previously. The Chelsea player accused his neighbours of “borderline racism” after they complained about the noise of “drill rap” coming from his Surrey home.

Chelsea star’s neighbours object to a deck at Loftus-Cheek’s home

In the complaint, one of the neighbours of Loftus-Cheek claimed that the deck in question had invaded their privacy. The complainant also said that the deck seems to accommodate speakers, which face directly into his garden. The Chelsea star’s neighbour concluded that the family faces problem during the summer months, as they have to regularly scream to get the volume turned down.

Loftus-Cheek rebuffs neighbour’s claims

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, however, denied all allegations. The Chelsea midfielder said that there only has been one instance when the player has played music in the summer. The midfielder claimed that he was forced to turn off the music by dramatic screams and whistles. Loftus-Cheek said that they hadn’t broken any rules, and instead alleged that his neighbours were “borderline racists”. Replying to the complaints the Chelsea midfielder said that he finds it extremely offensive and racist that his 'ghetto' music does not conform to their 'leafy Surrey' taste. While concluding, the Chelsea midfielder said that as they are residents, they have the right to enjoy their music without being victimised by the ridiculous and petty remarks of his neighbours.

Image Courtesy: instagram/rlc