Hector Bellerin Plants The First 3,000 Seeds As Promised After Arsenal Win Over Wolves

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin planted the first seeds this week as he promised to plant the seeds for 3,000 trees each time the Gunners win a game. The 25-year-old Spaniard shared the photos of him planting the seeds on Twitter. The trees will be then planted in a rainforest in November this year. Hector Bellerin made the promise before the season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown. Arsenal took two games to bag their first win but then managed to clinch four back-to-back wins in the competition before drawing against Leicester City. As promised, Hector Bellerin has 12,000 trees to plant for now and the numbers will increase with every Arsenal win.

Hector Bellerin's promise before the restart

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin planting trees

Hector Bellerin's cause is in support of tackling carbon emissions Bellerin has teamed up with One Tree Planted in his quest to plant the trees. Fans are free to donate for the cause in Hector Bellerin's war against deforestation. Bellerin's official page has already raised over £13,000 which has helped them reach the halfway mark of funding 30,000 trees. Fans were pleased to see Hector Bellerin backing such an important cause and left many supportive comments on his post.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin completes his promise

First set of seeding taking place. Ready to go into the rainforests in November! 🙏🏼



If you’d like to plant some trees with me please donate here https://t.co/ZRpMpNtFzU pic.twitter.com/skXctXRPQS — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 6, 2020

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Arsenal hosted Leicester City this week after that narrow win over Wolves on Matchday 33. In what was a major boost to their hopes of bagging a Europa League place, Arsenal climbed up to 7th on the Premier League table with a 1-1 draw in the Arsenal vs Leicester City game. Eddie Nketiah lasted barely a minute in the game and was given his marching orders soon after coming on. However, Aubameyang became only the second Arsenal player after club legend, Thierry Henry, to score 20 Premier League goals in consecutive seasons.

