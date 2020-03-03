How To Watch Chelsea Vs Liverpool In India? FA Cup Live Telecast Details

Liverpool and Chelsea are facing each other in Round 5 of FA Cup 2019-20. Chelsea vs Liverpool is scheduled to be played on Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 (March 4, 1:30 AM IST).

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Preview

This will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool in FA Cup since 2012. Both the Premier League giants last met during FA Cup 2012 finals. In the match, Chelsea downed Liverpool 2-1. The Blues have a decent record against Liverpool in their last 10 FA Cup encounters. Chelsea have won six of their last 10 FA Cup games against Liverpool. However, the Frank Lampard side have won just once in their previous six home games against Liverpool (Losses 3, Draws 2).

Here's a reminder of today's big talking points from the #CHELIV press conference, including team news! 👊https://t.co/BSGuuYJbiO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2020

FA Cup Live: How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live in India (Broadcast)

The Chelsea vs Liverpool game will be broadcast on the Sony ESPN network. Sony ESPN network are the official broadcasters for the FA Cup live telecast in India.

FA Cup Live: How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live in India (Streaming)

The Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming will take place on Sony LIV.

FA Cup Live: Chelsea vs Liverpool full squad

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Chelsea full squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, David Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Marco van Ginkel, Jorginho, Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Davide Zappacosta, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Kenedy, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea vs Liverpool live: Liverpool Full Squad

Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mané, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

