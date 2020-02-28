Liverpool Announce Historic Turnover Of £533m After 2019 Champions League Heroics

The financial reports for Q2 have been released by the various clubs in the Premier League. While reports earlier emerged of the concerns regarding the growing debt at Manchester United (along with the FFP situation over at Man City), there is a stark contrast in the situation across the East Lancs. Following the release of the financial reports, Liverpool’s finances show a historic rise in revenue and turnover, a rise which comes up to 17% in turnover.

Liverpool release financial records; post massive £533 million turnover with help of better Liverpool Champions League earnings

The financial records of Liverpool Football Club show that the turnover at the club went up by 17%, a £78 million annual increase to £533 million, according to The Athletic. The Liverpool revenue in terms of media increased by £41 million to £261 million (up 19%), Liverpool revenue in commerce by £34 million to £188 million (up 22%) and Liverpool revenue in matches by £3.5 million to £84 million (up 4%) courtesy better Liverpool Champions League earnings.

Full analysis of Liverpool’s accounts as they announce a pre-tax profit of £42m

⭕️ revenues rocket to £533m ⬆️

⭕️ £223m spent on players ⬆️

⭕️ wage bill soars to £310m ⬆️

⭕️ bank debt slashed to £12m ⬇️

⭕️ £20m was repaid to FSG for the Main Stand loan ⬇️https://t.co/XIWxjmOkFJ — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 27, 2020

Liverpool Champions League earnings: Record Liverpool revenue down to UCL heroics

The increase in Liverpool revenue from media outlets, match revenue and commercial revenue is largely down to the club’s performances in the Premier League and the Champions League. The club’s financial records have been posted for the year to the date of May 31, 2019. The fact that Liverpool made it all the way to successive Champions League finals while also finishing the 2018-19 season as runners-up in the Premier League will have contributed to the major part of the revenue, which includes ticket sales, match revenue and revenue from the broadcasts.

Liverpool revenue rises, while wage bill goes hand-in-glove

The flip side of their success in both these competitions is that the wage bill at Liverpool has jumped from £263 million in 2017-18 to £310 million in 2018-19. The figure represents a massive climb of close to 18%. According to the same report, the wage bill at Liverpool currently stands at around 58% of the club’s turnover of £533 million.

Record Liverpool revenue could mean increase in transfer funds

The continued financial success at Liverpool could now contribute to their summer transfer window. Liverpool have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in recent weeks. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz have also been linked with a move to Anfield. Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to be the outgoings that will further add to Liverpool’s war chest in the summer while also freeing up some space on their rising wage bill.

