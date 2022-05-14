Chelsea Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch FA Cup Final In India, US And UK?

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool are all set to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium. The contest promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting one as it will feature two of the Premier League giants who have taken part in two draws earlier this season.

The clash at Anfield ended 1-1, while the match at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2. Chelsea and Liverpool also contested in the League Cup final with the Reds winning the title on penalties. Ahead of the mega contest, here is a look at how to watch the FA Cup final live in India, the US and the UK, and the Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming details.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the FA Cup 2021/22 final can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app or on Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the game on the social media handles of the two teams. The game will kick off live at 9:15 PM IST on Saturday, May 14.

Taking in our surroundings ahead of the #EmiratesFACup final! 🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2wobehM0m9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022

How to watch FA Cup final live in US?

US fans can catch all the action from the FA Cup live on the ESPN network. The FA Cup final can be watched exclusively on ESPN+, which costs $7. This is the only way to catch up with live action as none of the games will be telecasted on television. The match will begin live at 11:45 AM ET on Saturday, May 14.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the FA Cup final live can tune in to ITV. Meanwhile, the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream can be watched on the ITV Hub. The match will begin live at 4:45 PM BST on Saturday, May 14.

Our place in the semi-finals were confirmed after @DiogoJota18's second half finish 🇵🇹



Watch our road to the #EmiratesFACup final now on YouTube 📺 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news: Fabinho will not be available

Ahead of the Chelsea vs Liverpool mega final, the Reds suffered a major blow as star midfielder Fabinho was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. On the other hand, the Blues have several injury concerns as well, as star midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are carrying knocks and hence, may not be able to feature in this game. Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also sidelined. Below are the predicted line-ups for both sides:

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane