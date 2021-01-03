Chelsea Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Chelsea will play host to Manchester City for their first game of the new year in the Premier League 2020-21. The Chelsea vs Man City match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST from the Stamford Bridge Stadium on January 3, 2021. Here are the Chelsea vs Man City live stream details, how to watch Chelsea vs Man City live in India, Chelsea vs Man City prediction and the Chelsea vs Man City team news.

Chelsea vs Man City team news: Premier League preview

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has brushed off any fears of a potential postponement of their home fixture against the COVID-19 hit Manchester City set to take place on Sunday. At least five Manchester City players, including forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker, have contracted the Coronavirus and will be missing out on this match. This will have huge consequences for the side, who have enjoyed a brilliant run in the last few weeks.

Manchester City have remained unbeaten in their last 10 games in all tournaments, with their last defeat coming at the hands of Tottenham all the way back in November 2020. Pep Guardiola and his depleted side will be hoping to win their first game at Stamford Bridge in almost three years. After the postponement of their last game against Everton, the 2019-20 runners-up find themselves in 8th place on the Premier League table and will hope to go all the way this season.

This will not be easy, however, as the Cityzens face Chelsea, who have remained unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games. Despite having lost three of their last five games, Chelsea will come into this game confident and with a two-game win streak against Man City. They will also look to take advantage of City's depleted roster and get back to winning. The Blues will be missing Reece James owing to a muscle injury but may see Hakim Ziyech come back. They are currently in 5th place on the Premier League table.

Chelsea vs Man City live stream details

The Chelsea vs Man City game will be televised on the Star Sports Select 1/HD channels in India. The Chelsea vs Man City live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Fans can stay updated on the Chelsea vs Man City live scores on the teams' websites and social media channels and the official Premier League website and social media handles.

Chelsea vs Man City prediction

According to our prediction, Chelsea will win this game 2-1.

