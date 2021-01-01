Edison Cavani Issues Statement After Receiving 3-match Ban Over Offensive Instagram Post

Issuing a statement after being banned for three games by the English Football Association, Manchester United striker Edison Cavani has accepted the sanction imposed. Asserting that he was unaware of the English language customs, Cavani apologized to anyone 'offended with an expression of affection towards a friend'. The English Football Association had banned the Uruguayan striker for three games and imposed a fine of 100,000 pounds as he allegedly used an 'abusive' Spanish phrase for 'Black people' in October after United's 3-2 victory over Southampton.

"I do not want to extend much in this uncomfortable moment for me. I want to share with you that I accept the disciplinary sanction knowing that I am foreign to English language customs, but I do not share the point of view. I apologize if I offended someone with an expression of affection towards a friend, nothing further in my intention. Those who know me know that my effort always seeks the simplest joy and friendship!" Cavani said in his statement.

"I appreciate the countless expressions of support and affection. My heart is at peace because I know that I always expressed myself with affection according to my culture and way of life," he added.

READ | Edinson Cavani Charged By By FA For Social Media Post, Fans Debate On Ban For United Star

Cavani to miss fixture against Man City

While imposing the penalty on Cavani, the FA had observed that the comment was "insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute" and also was an "aggravated breach" because it "included reference, whether express or implied, to color and/or race and/or ethnic origin. As a result of the ban, the ace striker will miss United's fixtures against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Watford.

READ | Chelsea Reports Profits Of $44 Million, Turnover Takes A Hit

The contended message was posted by the Uruguayan on Instagram after he scored twice in United's 3-2 victory at Southampton in October in the Premier League. The 33-year-old shared a social media post with his followers after scoring a brace against Southampton last month. After trailing by 2 goals, Manchester United made a remarkable comeback in the second half of the game. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the Red Devils while Edinson Cavani netted twice as United ended up winning the game on November 29.

"While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three-game suspension," Manchester United had said in a statement. Edinson Cavani wasn't aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologized for the post and to anyone who was offended, the club said.

READ | Former Scotland And Man U Manager Tommy Docherty Dies Aged 92

READ | Sead Kolasinac Leaves Arsenal For Schalke On Loan