Chelsea Vs Man City Live Stream, Team News, Premier League Preview

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will face off against Frank Lampard's Chelsea as Man City look to delay Liverpool's coronation. The Chelsea vs Man City clash will take place on Thursday, June 25 (Friday, June 26 for Indian viewers) with kick-off scheduled for 12:45 AM IST. Here's a look at the Chelsea vs Man City team news as well as the Chelsea vs Man City live stream details for one of the most highly-anticipated Premier League fixtures on Matchday 31.

Premier League table

Chelsea vs Man City live stream; Chelsea vs Man City team news

Sergio Aguero ruled out of Chelsea clash

Todo salió bien y pronto comenzaré con la recuperación. Muchas gracias al Dr. Cugat y a su equipo y a todos por tanto apoyo//Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team – and to all of you for your support 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/Frm07cN3WF — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 24, 2020

Matchday -1 💪 City in our sights... pic.twitter.com/apj3r4LabF — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 24, 2020

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won six of their last nine meetings with Chelsea in the Premier League. The Cityzens will once again emerge as favourites as they take on Chelsea on Thursday. The Cityzens will be without their star striker Sergio Aguero when they face Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the Bridge. Chelsea have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last 11 outings in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has won 15 of his first 30 matches in the Premier League and will be hoping to add to that tally in the coming weeks. Chelsea, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Wolves, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all embroiled in a battle to seal a top-four spot as they gear up for a tough end to their respective 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Premier League live: Chelsea vs Man City live stream

Fans in the UK can watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream on Sky Sports. The Sky Sports Main Event will feature crowd noise for the Chelsea vs Man City live stream clash. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream on Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD. Manchester City are tipped as favourites to win this game against a young Chelsea squad.

Image courtesy: Manchester City Twitter