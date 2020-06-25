SOU Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Arsenal will play the third game of their Premier League campaign after the restart when the Gunners travel for a midweek clash against Southampton. After suffering consecutive defeats in their first two games, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be up against a resilient Southampton this week. Here is the SOU vs ARS Dream11 team and the SOU vs ARS Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Arsenal Fans Trolled For Celebrating Maupay Penalty Miss As New Rivalry Draws Mockery

SOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction: SOU vs ARS Dream11 schedule

Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 10.30 PM IST

💬 "#SaintsFC must repeat the domination job they did in November."@stighefootball on how the reverse fixture can provide inspiration tomorrow night: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 24, 2020

SOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction: SOU vs ARS Dream11 preview

Going into the game, Arsenal are placed 11th in the Premier League while Southampton are 14th in the standing. Arsenal go into this game on the back of losing their first two games of the Premier League restart against Manchester City and Brighton. Southampton, on the other hand, registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory in their last game against wooden spooners Norwich City.

Also Read: LEI Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live Game Info

SOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Squads for SOU vs ARS Dream11 team

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams

🗞 The latest from the boss on...



🇧🇷 Martinelli

🇩🇪 Leno

🇦🇷 Martinez

😇 Southampton

➕ And more



👇 Read all of @m8arteta's comments ahead of #SOUARS... — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 23, 2020

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Also Read: LIV Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

SOU vs ARS Dream11 team: Predicted 11

Southampton: McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

SOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction: SOU vs ARS Dream11 team

Here are the SOU vs ARS Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points:

Captain: P. Aubameyang

P. Aubameyang Vice-captain: D. Ings

Goalkeeper: A. McCarthy

Defenders: S. Mustafi, H. Bellerin, J. Stephens, J. Bednarek

Midfielders: N. Pepe, B. Saka, J. Ward-Prowse, P. Hojbjerg

Forwards: P. Aubameyang, D. Ings

Also Read: MUN Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live Game Info

SOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction: SOU vs ARS Dream11 top picks

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette

Southampton: Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse

SOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Arsenal are the marginal favourites heading into this game.

Note: The SOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SOU vs ARS Dream11 team selection and SOU vs ARS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image Courtesy: premierleague.com