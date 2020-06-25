SOU Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Quick links:
Arsenal will play the third game of their Premier League campaign after the restart when the Gunners travel for a midweek clash against Southampton. After suffering consecutive defeats in their first two games, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be up against a resilient Southampton this week. Here is the SOU vs ARS Dream11 team and the SOU vs ARS Dream11 top picks.
Also Read: Arsenal Fans Trolled For Celebrating Maupay Penalty Miss As New Rivalry Draws Mockery
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium
Date: Thursday, June 25
Time: 10.30 PM IST
💬 "#SaintsFC must repeat the domination job they did in November."@stighefootball on how the reverse fixture can provide inspiration tomorrow night:— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 24, 2020
Going into the game, Arsenal are placed 11th in the Premier League while Southampton are 14th in the standing. Arsenal go into this game on the back of losing their first two games of the Premier League restart against Manchester City and Brighton. Southampton, on the other hand, registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory in their last game against wooden spooners Norwich City.
Also Read: LEI Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live Game Info
Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams
🗞 The latest from the boss on...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 23, 2020
🇧🇷 Martinelli
🇩🇪 Leno
🇦🇷 Martinez
😇 Southampton
➕ And more
👇 Read all of @m8arteta's comments ahead of #SOUARS...
Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli
Also Read: LIV Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live
Southampton: McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi
Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang
Here are the SOU vs ARS Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points:
Goalkeeper: A. McCarthy
Defenders: S. Mustafi, H. Bellerin, J. Stephens, J. Bednarek
Midfielders: N. Pepe, B. Saka, J. Ward-Prowse, P. Hojbjerg
Forwards: P. Aubameyang, D. Ings
Also Read: MUN Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live Game Info
Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette
Southampton: Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse
Arsenal are the marginal favourites heading into this game.