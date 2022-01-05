Chelsea Vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL (Carabao) Cup Match In India & UK?

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is set to return to Stamford Bridge but this time against his former club Chelsea in an EFL Cup clash. The Blues made it to the semi-finals courtesy of a 2-0 win over Brentford while Tottenham defeated London-rivals West Ham 2-1 to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The EFL Cup stands Tottenham's best chance to end their 13-year silverware drought, with the club last having won a trophy in 2008 in this very competition after defeating Chelsea in the final. In terms of team news, Kepa Arrizabalaga will feature in between the sticks for Chelsea as Edouard Mendy has left to join with Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations with Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Andreas Christensen all currently nursing injures. As for Tottenham, Steven Bergwijn, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon are unavailable for the clash. Ahead of the clash here's how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Live in India and the UK.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live: Carabao Cup live streaming in India

Viacom18 Media have the right to broadcast the Carabao Cup tournament in India. MTV will air Carabao Cup matches while the Carabao Cup will also be available for streaming through the Voot Select and JioTV app.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Live: Carabao Cup live streaming in the UK

Tonight’s fixture will be telecasted live on both Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels while the Sky Sports Sky Go app will live stream the game (subscribed users only). Fans can also follow live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams.

Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Tottenham, EFL Cup

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 7:45 pm GMT (Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1:15 AM IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Chelsea vs Tottenham predicted playing XI

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Ismaila Sarr; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic; Romelu Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez Mina, Ben Davies; Emerson Royal, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon; Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Bryan Gil

