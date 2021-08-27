Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko Set To Re-join AC Milan On Two-year Loan Deal: Reports

Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to return to Serie A club AC Milan after he barely found any playing time at Chelsea during the preseason. The midfielder has struggled to find his feet at Chelsea after his arrival from Monaco but had a good loan spell at the San Siro and now may return to Milan for another loan spell, this time for two years.

As per a report by Goal.com, Bakayoko is expected to sign a new deal with the Rossoneri that will see the France international spend two seasons at the club. There is also an obligation to buy Bakayoko at the end of the spell in June 2023, as long as he meets certain playing-related conditions specified by the two clubs in their agreement. Chelsea will most likely make €20 million if the sale goes through in the future and is expected to extend his contract to June 2024.

Bakayoko spent only a season at Chelsea

Bakayoko joined Chelsea back in 2017 after he had won the Ligue 1 title with Monaco and the west London club ended up spending £40 million on him, to make him the club's then-second most expensive signing of all time, behind Fernando Torres. However, he failed to match the performances that he gave for Monaco and was sent on a season-long loan to AC Milan where he found his form after a rough start.

Bakayoko was then loaned out to a couple of other clubs over the next two seasons, at Monaco and Napoli as there was no room for him at Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan adding players to their ranks

A month ago Milan confirmed the signing of Olivier Giroud from Champions League winners Chelsea on a permanent transfer on 17 July. The club released a statement confirming his arrival and adding that he will take the Number 9 jersey, "AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC. The French striker will be wearing the number 9 jersey," the club had said.

Giroud had confirmed his departure from Chelsea on 16 July, before his move to AC Milan had been announced. "To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," Giroud had said on Twitter. "I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League, and Champions League have been magnificent," he added.

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has re-signed for AC Milan on a loan for two years till 30 June 2023. The 21-year-old had spent the entirety of last season with the Rossoneri, again on loan. Diaz moved to Madrid in 2019 from Manchester City but found first-team opportunities scarce at the Santiago Bernabeu. After impressing at San Siro on loan last season, the winger will return to Serie A once more.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Milan paid a loan fee of €3 million to Real Madrid and there is a buy option of €22 million included in the contract that could be activated if the Serie A club decides they want to keep him on a permanent basis. There is also a buy-back clause of €27 million if the Los Blancos decide they want their player back.

