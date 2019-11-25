Chennaiyin FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And Latest ISL Updates

After the recent international break, Englishman John Gregory’s Chennaiyin FC will host Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 25, 2019. Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the ISL table and will be eager to bag all three points and gain some momentum in the Indian Super League (ISL). Chennaiyin FC will be desperate to impress the home fans and register their first three points of the ongoing ISL season. Pressure will be on John Gregory and Co. to improve their performances or risk the chance of getting stuck in a rut just like last season. Meanwhile, ISL newbies Hyderabad FC have won just one of their four games in their debut season. Here are the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC live streaming details along with other match updates.

ISL live: Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory talks up Hyderabad FC encounter

ISL Live: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC live streaming details

Competition: Indian Super League

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Date: November 25, 2019, Monday.

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST

TV coverage: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

ISL live: Hyderabad FC eager to bag all three points in Chennai

Head Coach Phil Brown and Hyderabad F.C. defender Matthew Kilgallon addressing the media before the match against Chennayin F.C. They believe that the International break has given the team time to clearing out the injuries and now the team is ready to come back with a bang. pic.twitter.com/HWygKsQuWV — Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) November 23, 2019

