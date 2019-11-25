CFC Vs HYD Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

The two sides languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League will go head to head on Monday, November 25 (7:30 pm IST) when bottom-placed Chennaiyin FC welcome newcomers Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Despite four games under their belt in the ISL this season, Chennaiyin FC have yet to open their goal-scoring account in the league. The two-time champions have managed just one point so far after one draw and three losses.

CFC vs HYD Dream11 preview

Chennaiyin FC, who have won the ISL on two separate occasions, have endured a rocky start to the 2019-20 ISL season. Head coach John Gregory will hope that the international break will have provided his players with some much-needed rest to brush off their turbulent start to the season. However, despite being bottom of the league after four games, Chennaiyin FC will take heart in the fact that the visiting Hyderabad FC have the worst defensive record in the league. The visitors have conceded 10 goals in the ISL so far, which is more than the top three of ATK (3), Bengaluru FC (1) and FC Goa (5) combined.

Big game at home tomorrow against newcomers @HydFCOfficial.



Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Gregory will heave a sigh of relief with a majority of his star players now available for selection after recovering from their injury troubles. Only Adil Khan remains sidelined for the visitors after he picked up an injury during the international break. Phil Gregory will rely on the duo of Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic to fire the visitors to victory as they look to climb up the ISL table. A win against wooden-spooners Chennaiyin FC could see Hyderabad FC jump to sixth, displacing Odisha FC, who have five points currently to their credit.

CFC vs HYD Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper - Vishal Kaith

Defenders - Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Mohammad Yasir

Midfielders - Marcelino Leite Pereira (captain), Rafael Crivellaro, Marko Stankovic, Lallianzuala Changte, Anirudh Thapa (vice-captain)

Forwards - Andre Schembri, Robin Singh

CFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction

Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, Chennaiyin FC have played relatively well in their home games. Also, visitors Hyderabad FC have been leaky in defence in all of their ISL outings this season. Our CFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction for this game, therefore, is a 1-0 win for Chennaiyin FC.

