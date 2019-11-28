Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming, Match Preview And All You Need To Know

Chennaiyin FC will play against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 7.30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Let us look at the live streaming details, squad updates and other details of the match.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC are placed 9th in the ISL table. They have won only once in their last 5 matches, while losing thrice. Odisha FC are 6th in the ISL table, having won once while drawing twice.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Live streaming details

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Date: November 28, 2019

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Streaming details: Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Last Five Matches

Chennaiyin FC: WLLDL

Odisha FC: DDWLL

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC strikers Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis scored in their previous match against Hyderabad FC and finally ended Chennaiyin’s goal drought, which lasted for close to 800 minutes. Anirudh Thapa was at his best, commanding the midfield and contributing at both ends of the pitch. Chennaiyin FC manager John Gregory will be expecting more of the same from the India international against Odisha.

Odisha FC’s biggest improvement in their previous match against ATK was seen in the team’s defence. Carlos Delgado and Diawandou Diagne formed a strong centre back pairing, while full-backs Shubham Sarangi and Narayan Das were given the freedom to move forward.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Probable line-ups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

