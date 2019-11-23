Odisha FC Vs ATK: Live Streaming Details, Match Info And Predicted XI

Odisha host ATK for their Matchday 5 clash in the ISL 2019-20. Odisha are currently at the sixth-spot of the table with one win in four games and a total of four points to their name (D1 L2). The hosts have found the net six times in the league and have also conceded six goals (GD 0). As for ATK, they are leading the Indian Super League 2019-20 table with three wins in four games (L1 D0). They have a total of nine points in the season with a GD of 7.
Odisha FC:
Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana
ATK:
Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna
