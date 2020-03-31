The coronavirus pandemic seems to be causing widespread havoc across the United States, which is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of people infected by the COVID-19 virus. More than 21 percent of all coronavirus patients in the world are currently in the United States, with graphs projecting that number will rise in the coming weeks. Tuesday, being National Doctors Day, MLS stars showed their gratitude towards medical professionals who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus in US.

MLS trio doing their bit to combat coronavirus pandemic in Ghana

MLS trio Jonathan Mensah, David Accam and Harrison Afful have donated funds and equipment to help combat the fight against Coronavirus



They are working with local NGO One Ghana who have acquired gloves, industrial soap, Sanitizers, detergents and mouth guards



Classy gesture👏 pic.twitter.com/suBR91GFjW — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 26, 2020

Chicharito, MLS community pay tribute to medical professionals amid coronavirus pandemic

To all the medical professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic: Thank you. #MLSUnites #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/yUglzHPmO5 — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) March 30, 2020

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, former Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernadez AKA Chicharito took to Twitter with a 'thank you' message for medical professionals across the US. Chicharito, who joined MLS franchise LA Galaxy from Sevilla last year, thanked doctors for their relentless work and urged citizens to remain indoors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Major leagues across the US such as the NBA, MLS, NHL and MLB all remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BREAKING: Today was the single deadliest day yet for the United States with the coronavirus as at least 502 people have died so far today.



A very, very hard day for New York, and for the country.



Friends, if you are able, please stay in the house, and help us flatten the curve. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 31, 2020

