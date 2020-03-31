The Debate
Chicharito, MLS Community Pay Tribute To Medical Professionals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Football News

Javier Hernandez and other MLS players lauded the efforts of medical professionals who have been working round the clock to battle the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic seems to be causing widespread havoc across the United States, which is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of people infected by the COVID-19 virus. More than 21 percent of all coronavirus patients in the world are currently in the United States, with graphs projecting that number will rise in the coming weeks. Tuesday, being National Doctors Day, MLS stars showed their gratitude towards medical professionals who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus in US.

MLS trio doing their bit to combat coronavirus pandemic in Ghana

Coronavirus in US

Chicharito, MLS community pay tribute to medical professionals amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, former Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernadez AKA Chicharito took to Twitter with a 'thank you' message for medical professionals across the US. Chicharito, who joined MLS franchise LA Galaxy from Sevilla last year, thanked doctors for their relentless work and urged citizens to remain indoors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Major leagues across the US such as the NBA, MLS, NHL and MLB all remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: Coronavirus in US

COVID-19 related deaths on the rise across the United States amid 

First Published:
