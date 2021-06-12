Last Updated:

Christian Eriksen Collapses In Denmark Vs Finland Match, UEFA Confirms Player Stable Now

Denmark skipper Christian Eriksen had suddenly collapsed on the field during the Denmark vs Finland EURO 2020 game. UEFA has confirmed that he is stable now

Christian Eriksen

Update at 23:45: The Denmark vs Finland match will restart following the request made by players of both the teams, UEFA has confirmed. The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

Update: Providing a key update, the UEFA EURO 2020 has confirmed that Christian Eriksen has been stabilized. EURO 2020 has informed that a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated soon. Meanwhile, Eriksen has been transferred to a hospital.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examinations at Rigshospitalet," the Denmark Football team has also confirmed. Decision on the future of the match will be announced at 1:15 AM IST. 

In a worrisome situation at the Euro 2020, Denmark winger Christian Eriksen has suddenly collapsed on the field, due to unknown reasons in Copenhagen during the third game of the tournament. The Inter Milan winger is being given CPR treatment and has been taken off the field. The Denmark vs Finland match has been suspended after players walked back to the dressing room along with match officials. 

The incident occurred just minutes after the half-time when Eriksen while chasing the ball rolled towards him, in a moment, went down to the ground. No players were in contact with the winger as he attempted to roll the ball forwards before he collapsed. The midfielder has been stretchered off the field with all Denmark players standing in support alongside the skipper, who remains to be unconscious for the moment. 

Prayers pour in for Christian Eriksen 

Christian Eriksen strechered off the field 

 Denmark players shield Eriksen from cameras, pray for the winger

 Players call for medics as Eriksen collapses

Eriksen taken to hospital, UEFA confirm player is stable now 

