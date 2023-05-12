Christophe Galtier Confirms As Lionel Messi Set For Sensational PSG Return From Suspension

Lionel Messi would be returning to Paris Saint Germain F.C. from his suspension as he will start their home fixture in Ligue 1 against Ajaccio this weekend. Messi was the subject of a club suspension following his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia after the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lorient. The Argentine forward began his training on Monday at the club’s training ground.

There have been a lot of speculations regarding his future and a PSG suspension only intensified his exit rumours. French media reported the French giants imposed a two-week ban on the player, but manager Christophe Galtier has now spoken out on Messi’s appearance on the pitch.

Lionel Messi to return against Ajaccio in Ligue 1, PSG manager confirms

The French manager confirmed that the 35-year-old will appear against Ajaccio in the next game. “I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play… He will start tomorrow."

Galtier further insisted that the player is determined to lift the Ligue 1 title this season. “He’s very eager to win that title.

“With him in the team we’ll have to adjust compared to what we did against Troyes. Leo is Leo. I’m not going to go into statistics but when he’s with us we have to strike a different balance."

Messi had earlier issued an apology to the club and his teammates and is expected to play a pivotal part in the remaining games. Messi's statement read, “Hello. Well, I wanted to make this video after everything that's going on. First of all, I apologise again to my team-mates at the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously cancelled and I couldn't go. Once again, I apologise for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug."