CHYT Vs WHN Dream11: Changchun Yatai Vs Wuhan FC Prediction And Team News

Changchun Yatai will face Wuhan FC in their ongoing Chinese Super League season clash on Tuesday, May 4. The Chinese domestic league will be played at Kunshan Sports Center Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 03:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at CHYT vs WHN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

CHYT vs WHN Match Preview

Changchun Yatai will start the match as the third-ranked team on the group b table having registered one win and the same number of draws in the ongoing season so far. The hosts managed to pocket three points in their tournament opener against Dalian Professional FC and later went on to register a 0-0 draw against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in their latest outing. They will be aiming to maintain their positive momentum and look to register their second win against Wuhan FC.

Wuhan FC on the other hand started off their ongoing Chinese Super league season on a good note by managing to play out a 1-1 draw against Hebei FC in their first game of the season. However, they faltered in their next match and were handed a massive 3-1 defats at the hands of Shanghai Shenhua in their latest outing. Currently slotted fifth on the table, the visitors will be aiming to pick up three points and go on par at points with Changchun Yatai on Tuesday.

CHYT vs WHN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- J. Negao or L. Hang

Vice-Captain- X. Dong or Serginho

CHYT vs WHN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S. Xiaotian

Defenders –D. Carrico, J. Zhe, Z. Honglue, S. Jle

Midfielders – Serginho, L. Hang, C. Po-Liang, H. Fang

Strikers –J. Negao, X. Dong

CHYT vs WHN Dream11 Prediction

Given the form of both teams, Changchun Yatai are predicted to be the favourites at the start of this game. They are expected to eke out a narrow win and move at the top of the table on Tuesday.

Prediction- Changchun Yatai 2-1 Wuhan FC

Note: The above CHYT vs WHN Dream11 prediction, CHYT vs WHN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHYT vs WHN Dream11 Team and CHYT vs WHN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.