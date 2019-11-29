City Football Group's Array Of Clubs And Their Path To Global Domination

Manchester City may not have conquered Europe last season, but the City Football Group are well on their way to global domination in the sport. The City Football Group recently announced that they have acquired a majority stake in the Indian Super League (ISL) club - Mumbai City FC. The acquisition of a 65 per cent stake in the ISL club means that Mumbai City FC are now the eighth football club in the City Football Group's global portfolio.

"Today I'm extremely thrilled to announce City Football Group's association with Mumbai City FC" - Ranbir Kapoor#ApunKaCity #ApunKaTeam #MCFC pic.twitter.com/zUmMHQqCLK — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 28, 2019

Football clubs under the City Football Group umbrella

In an episode of PL (Premier League) Today, one of the executives of Uruguayan club Club Atletico Torque (acquired by CFG) was heard saying that he hoped some of Manchester City's mentality and coaching methods would trickle down to the club. That is perhaps the aim of the City Football Group. The group also has clubs like New York City FC in the United States, Melbourne City FC in Australia, Yokohama F Marinos in Japan, Girona in Spain and Sichuan Jiuniu in China under the City Football Group umbrella.

We're delighted to welcome @MumbaiCityFC to the City Football Group family of clubs.



Details 📰 https://t.co/BMUaPvUChI pic.twitter.com/raKlGsoobX — Melbourne City FC 🏙️ (@MelbourneCity) November 28, 2019

City Football Group's empire of football clubs is perhaps only rivalled by the network of energy drink giants Red Bull. Red Bull currently have four football clubs under the Red Bull banner, namely - RB Leipzig in Germany, New York Red Bulls in the United States, Red Bull Brasil in Brazil and FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. While the Red Bull group may be doing marginally better in Europe, with RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg both playing in the Champions League this season, the City Football Group have now gained a foothold in a country where football has been arguably among the most popular sports after cricket.

Felices de recibir la noticia de un nuevo equipo hermano...🙌



¡Bienvenido, @MumbaiCityFC! 💪 https://t.co/XbsQrkT6Bl — Club Atlético Torque (@catorque) November 28, 2019

Much like Uruguay's Club Atletico Torque, Mumbai City FC fans will also hope that some of the tactics from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's methods trickle down to the ISL club. Mumbai City FC are currently seventh in the ISL table after just one win in five games. Meanwhile, City Football Group's premier club Manchester City will look to gain some ground in the title race when they visit St. James' Park this weekend for a Premier League game against Newcastle United.

