Champions League Matchday 5 Review: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski Dominate Headlines

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League saw a number of European heavyweights go head-to-head as they looked to secure qualification for the Round of 16. In a matchday that saw Barcelona face off against Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid host Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus face Atletico Madrid, there were bound to be headlines galore. Here's our review of Champions League Matchday 5.

Champions League: Barcelona vs Dortmund, Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Two LaLiga heavyweights were in action in the same week in the Champions League. It was a treat for football fans across the globe. The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund game saw Lionel Messi (who else?) provide the star turn as he turned up with a brace of assists and also chipped in with a goal. He helped Barcelona secure qualification for the UCL Round of 16. Jadon Sancho once again made headlines when Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre said that he would only start players who "were focused" for the game against Barcelona. However, Sancho came off the bench to net a fine consolation goal for Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid were a tad unlucky not to secure a win at the Santiago Bernabeu after Gareth Bale almost silenced his doubters with a stunning freekick. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, but both sides have secured qualification for the UCL Round of 16.

Champions League: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Liverpool vs Napoli

Two sides notorious for their watertight defence faced off at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus and Atletico Madrid battled it out for three points. It was the Italian giants that emerged winners, courtesy of a beautifully struck free-kick from Paulo Dybala. Juventus have thus secured qualification for the UCL Round of 16. However, Atletico Madrid's fortunes hang in the balance with Bayer Leverkusen just one point behind Diego Simeone's side.

In Group E, Liverpool required an intervention from Dejan Lovren to rescue a draw from the jaws of defeat against Napoli at Anfield. The game also saw Fabinho pick up an injury. The Brazilian was seen leaving Anfield in a protective boot, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying that he hopes the injury is not too serious. Liverpool now need a draw (at least) against Red Bull Salzburg to secure qualification for the UCL Round of 16.

UCL News: Lewandowski, Messi, Kane make history

The Champions League results from Matchday 5 saw Lionel Messi surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring against the highest number of Champions League opponents. Messi's goal against Borussia Dortmund means that he has now scored against a total of 34 opponents in the Champions League. In other UCL news, Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest Champions League quadruple in history. He scored four goals in just 14 minutes and 31 seconds against a hapless Red Star Belgrade side. Tottenham's Harry Kane also wrote his name in the history books as he became the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Champions League.