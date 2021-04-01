Claude Callegari Death: Fans Sign Petition To Pay AFTV Star Tribute Before ARS Vs LIV Game

Football fans have gathered online and started a petition after the Claude Callegari death news broke out. Well-known football fan and Arsenal supporter Claude Callegari took his last breath earlier this week on March 29. He was a fan favourite of many football enthusiasts and recognized as one of the most known personalities on AFTV (Arsenal Fan TV). In a special Claude Callegari petition, fans are demanding minute-long silence in Claude Callegari’s memory at Anfield on Friday, April 3 as Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign against Liverpool.

Claude Callegari petition: Fans launch petition to honour Claude Callegari AFTV accolades

On Tuesday, the Claude Callegari death news started to surface as a statement form from Twitter account @ClaudeBanstas that informed the followers about the sad news. It revealed how the famous AFTV personality has passed away aged 58, which led to the tweet going viral as football fans grieved on losing the memorable Arsenal fan. The tweet was uploaded after taking permission from Claude’s father.

Following the Claude Callegari death news, the Twitter community has joined hands in urging Arsenal to hold a minute-long silence in memory of Claude Callegari on Saturday. The Petition filed on change.org has over 15,800 digital signatures of fans at the time of writing this report with football watchers also seen posting heartfelt messages for the recently demised AFTV personality.

This probably won't work or even do much, but it's worth a try



Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream and Premier League table standings

Football fans will be ecstatic to have club football back as the international break end this weekend. The English Premier League is back in action as all the teams gear up to play out their remaining matches of the top-tier football. The Gunners resume their PL campaign with a tough trip to Anfield as they lock horns with Liverpool over the weekend.

The reigning champions find themselves struggling in the league this season with the Merseyside outfit occupying the seventh position on the Premier league table takes on 9th-placed London outfit head coached by Mikel Arteta. Fans can catch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on the Star Sports Network with the match scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am (Sunday, April 4) according to IST.

Liverpool will walk into the match after registering two consecutive victories over RB Leipzig and Wolves while the Gunners have their task cut off as they head into the game following a mini winless run. The London outfit saw their last Premier League outing end in a 3-3 draw against West Ham and will be itching to get back in the winning ways. With less than 10 matches left in the Premier League, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter as fans await the return of top-tier English football.