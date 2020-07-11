Club America Vs Cruz Azul Prediction, Head-to-head, Copa Por Mexico Live Streaming Details

Copa Por Mexico (Cup for Mexico) is down to its final Matchday with two of the biggest clubs in Mexico facing each other in yet another edition of the Young Classic. The friendly tournament serves as proper training for the players, who have had zero football action in the past four months. With two Matchdays already played, Cruz Azul have already qualified for the semifinals, while Club America are the favourites to follow them to the next phase of the friendly tournament. Here's our Club America vs Cruz Azul prediction, Copa Por Mexico live stream details and more.

Club America vs Cruz Azul prediction: Schedule

Date: Saturday, July 11, 9:00 PM Mexico (Sunday, July 12, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City

Club America vs Cruz Azul prediction: Match preview

Since losing 1-2 to San Luis back in January, Cruz Azul have been undefeated in their next 10 matches (9 wins & 1 draw). Despite football in Mexico being shut for over four months, Azul picked up right where they left in the friendly tournament, winning their opening two games. They beat UNAM in the opening Copa Por Mexico fixture before beating Toluca 1-0 on July 8.

Meanwhile, Club America have one win and one draw from their opening two Copa Por Mexico fixtures - a 2-0 win over Toluca and a 0-0 draw against UNAM. With six points to their name, Cruz Azul are first in Group A, followed by Club America (4 points), UNAM (1 point) and Toluca (0 points).

Club America vs Cruz Azul H2H

Club America 0-1 Cruz Azul, March 15, 2020 - LIGA MX Clausura

Cruz Azul 5-2 Club America, October 5, 2019 - LIGA MX Apertura

Cruz Azul 1-0 Cub America, May 12, 2019 - LIGA MX Clausura

America 3-1 Cruz Azul, May 9, 2019 - LIGA MX Clausura

America 0-0 Cruz Azul, April 14, 2019 - LIGA MX Clausura

Club America vs Cruz Azul prediction: Line-ups

Club America

Oscar Jimenez (GK), Luis Reyes, Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Paul Aguilar, RichaHeading 3rd Sanchez, Fernando Gonzalez, Sebastian Cordova, Roger Martinez, Giovani dos Santos, Henry Martin

Cruz Azul

Sebastian Jurado (GK) Juan Escobar, Josue Reyes, Julio Domínguez, Adrián Aldrete, Yoshimar Yotun, Luis Romo, Orbelin Pineda, Elias Hernandez, Alex Castro, Jonathan Rodriguez

Club America vs Cruz Azul prediction

Based on current form, Cruz Azul will be the favourites to win the tie.

Copa Por Mexico live stream details

The Club America vs Cruz Azul live match will be broadcasted on Televisa and TV Azteca in Mexico. Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcasted live in India.

(Image Credits: Club America Twitter Handle)