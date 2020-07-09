Copa Por Mexico 2020 Fixtures, Schedule, Preview And Highlights

The first-ever edition of the Copa Por Mexico kickstarted on July 3 following the near four-month absence of football in the country. The Copa Por Mexico serves as an appetizer for fans who have been robbed of football in Mexico as eight teams participate in the friendly event as part of the preseason preparation of the Liga MX Apertura 2020. Here's a look at the Copa Por Mexico fixtures, Copa Por Mexico schedule and the Copa Por Mexico results so far.

Copa GNP Por Mexico: Copa Por Mexico fixtures

Last Friday, the preseason for the eight teams began ahead of the Liga MX Apertura 2020 Tournament with Mexico City and Guadalajara decided as venues for the Copa Por Mexico fixtures. The eight participants at the Copa GNP Por Mexico include three from Mexico City - America, Cruz Azul and Pumas, two from Guadalajara ( Chivas and Atlas), and three more from the interior which consists of the new Mazatlán FC, Tigres and Toluca, who are all listed in this first edition of the tournament. The eight teams were divided into two groups with Azul ,América, Toluca and Pumas making up Group A. Group B consists of Chivas Cruz, Tigres, Atlas, and Mazatlán.

Copa Por Mexico fixtures: Copa Por Mexico schedule

Each team in a group will face each other once, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament. The semi-finals of the Copa Por Mexico will be held on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16 at Mexico City. The 16-day Copa Por Mexico schedule will end with the 15th game and Grand Final on July 19. The Liga MX Apertura 2020 will resume on July 24 with the 18 teams fighting for the championship behind closed doors.

Copa Por Mexico fixtures: Copa Por Mexico results

DAY 1

Friday, July 3, 2020: Mazatlán 0-0 Tigres, America 2-0 Toluca

Saturday, July 4, 2020: Cougars 1-4 Cruz Azul, Chivas 2-0 Atlas

Day 2

Tuesday, July 7, 2020: Atlas 1-0 Mazatlán, Cougars 0-0 America

Wednesday, July 8, 2020: Cruz Azul 1-0 Toluca, Chivas 0-2 Tigres

DAY 3

Saturday, July 11, 2020: Chivas vs Mazatlán, America vs Cruz Azul

Sunday, July 12, 2020 : Atlas vs Tigers, Pumas vs Toluca

Image Credits - Manu Perez Twitter