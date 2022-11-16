Coach-turned-streamer! Spain's Luis Enrique Braces For New Role During 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain manager Luis Enrique raised eyebrows when he named the team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Enrique dropped a couple of experienced players from the team and will be relying on the youth to bring home the World Cup Trophy. As the tournament draws closer, the former Barcelona coach made a major announcement allowing the fans to get closer to him.

Luis Enrique switches roles, turns 'streamer' for World Cup

Ahead of the Qatar 2022 tournament, Luis Enrique announced that he will become an online 'streamer' to show the Spanish side's journey in Qatar. The Spain coach made the announcement through a video in which he said that he would be making live video connections with fans.

Un video para expresar una idea… pic.twitter.com/aCK4ghemHW — LUISENRIQUE (@LUISENRIQUE21) November 14, 2022

According to Xinhua, Enrique, while making the announcement, said, “The idea is simply to establish a direct relationship with the fans who could be interested in live information about the team, from a personal point of view of mine and the training staff. I am looking forward to experiencing and sharing the atmosphere and the pressure of a World Cup."

Spain's squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Luis Enrique recalled Barcelona forward Ansu Fati for Qatar 2022 following a two-year absence. Ansu has not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020 shortly after breaking the record for Spain’s youngest scorer. His spectacular start was cut short by leg injuries and he has yet to establish himself as a starter with his club.

Sergio Busquets is on the verge of his fourth World Cup, after 2010 when he helped Spain win their first title. He represented the country in 2014 and 2018 tournaments as well. He will once again be a key member of the Spanish midfield in Qatar, despite his age of 34. The Spain team will only have one pure striker in Atlético Madrid forward Álvaro Morata. The likes of PSG centre-back Sergio Ramos and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Ge were not included in the team.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón , Robert Sánchez , David Raya

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, José Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Eric García, César Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri Hernández, Pedri González, Koke Resurrección, Gavi Páez, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Pablo Sarabia, Nico Williams, Marco Asensio, Álvaro Morata, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati