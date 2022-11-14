Sergio Ramos Breaks Silence On Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 Squad Snub: 'This Is How I Feel'

Spain's head coach Luis Enrique revealed some shocking omissions from the FIFA World Cup 2022 squad on November 11 as the likes of PSG centre-back Sergio Ramos and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Ge were not included. Following the snub from Spain's World Cup squad, Ramos has commented upon the disappointment he faces because of having to watch all the action in Qatar from the sidelines, and the difficulties he had while playing for PSG last season.

Ramos explains disappointment with World Cup snub

Taking to his official Instagram handle on November 14, star PSG defender Sergio Ramos wrote, "The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams I had to fulfil. Would have been the 5th but unfortunately, I'll have to watch it from my house. It's hard, but every day the sun comes back up. Absolutely nothing will change about me."

As for the challenges he faced at PSG in his first season at the club, Ramos added, "Last season was a tough one due to injuries and adapting to a new club and a new city. I devoted myself, body and soul, to recovering and getting back to feeling the way I always have, guided by the objectives and ambitions one always sets for oneself. Fortunately, I can say that this season I feel like myself again and am back enjoying football, playing for a great club in a great city like Paris."

Ramos ended his post by wishing Spain all the best at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and reiterated his desire to continue playing football at the highest level. The 36-year-old has played a crucial role for his national side, having helped them win two UEFA European Championships (2008, 2012) and the all-important World Cup in 2010.

Spain's FIFA World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Robert Sánchez, David Raya

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, José Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Eric García, César Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri Hernández, Pedri González, Koke Resurrección, Gavi Páez, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Pablo Sarabia, Nico Williams, Marco Asensio, Álvaro Morata, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati