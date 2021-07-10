Copa America 2021: Here's The List Of All Records Messi Can Break Against Neymar In Final

The Copa America 2021 will conclude with a dream final between arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. However, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammate Neymar. In fact, the match-up between Neymar and Messi promises to be a mouthwatering prospect with both the players eyeing for glory with their respective national teams.

Both Neymar and Lionel Messi have played together in Barcelona and have enjoyed many successes. However, the same cannot be said for them on the international stage. While Neymar has had some success with Brazil, Messi is yet to taste glory with Argentina. Both players may be good friends off the field, but during this year's finals, the atmosphere will be completely different as they look to bring out their absolute best with a shot at glory.

Records by Messi: Will Argentina captain better his international knockout performances?

Nonetheless, if Messi wants to rewrite history and end Argentina as well as his title drought in big tournaments, then the football megastar must excel in finding the back of the net in the tournament decider. The 2008 Olympic gold medalist has failed to score even a single goal in Argentina's last four knockout appearances and that might act as a morale-booster for both Neymar and Brazil.

Lionel Messi could not score in the 2014 World Cup final (Vs Germany), and two consecutive Copa America finals (both against Chile in 2015 & 2016 respectively). The ace striker could not find the back of the net during Argentina's semi-final clash against the eventual champions Brazil in the Copa America 2019 semi-final.

The two-time world champions went on to lose all the four knockout clashes and the onus will be on Messi to ensure that it does not happen again as he looks forward to wearing the winner's medal come Sunday and finally get an opportunity to lay his hands on an elusive silverware.

Messi records in Copa America history: Can he finish as the Golden Boot winner?

The Argentina captain has scored four goals so far in the ongoing Copa America 2021, whereas, his Brazilian rival Neymar has succeeded in finding the back of the net twice. In fact, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi scored three goals during the group stages and his last goal had come during the former world champions' quarterfinal clash against Ecuador where they made a smooth passage to the semis with a clinical 3-0 victory.

Apart from scoring four goals, Lionel Messi also made a tremendous impact with five assists that helped Argentina earn a place in the final. Whereas, Neymar on the other hand has contributed with three assists.

Argentina v Brazil

Coming back to the high-voltage grand finale, La Albiceleste has reached the finals in four of the last six editions but have not been fortunate enough to lift the prestigious trophy in almost 30 years. While Argentina have been the second-most successful team in the prestigious tournament with 14 titles to their name, Brazil have got their name engraved on the trophy plate nine times. In fact, the five-time world champions are the title-holders and will win the Copa America title for the 10th time should they retain the title this weekend.