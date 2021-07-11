Copa America: Angel Di Maria's Stellar Goal Gives Argentina Early Lead In Final Vs Brazil

It seems that Argentina has meant business right from the word 'Go' in the ongoing Copa America final against arch-rivals as well as the defending champions Brazil at the Maracana Stadium as they netted an early goal in the tournament-decider.

Argentina found a savior in winger Angel Di Maria as they put the hosts under pressure within the first half-an-hour of play.

Copa America final: Angel Di Maria's lovely goal helps Argentina take an early lead

For the first 20 minutes, both teams looked to keep each other at bay in order to enjoy an early advantage in this all-important final. However, it was Argentina and Di Maria who succeeded in breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute.

The 33-year-old successfully made the most of a long pass from the midfield and kicked it well over goalie Ederson as Messi & Co. started celebrating. It was indeed a much-needed breakthrough for the two-time world champions as they look to get third time lucky in a Copa America final.

The Lionel Messi side had made the finals in the 2015 & 2016 editions only to finish as the second-best side after going down to Chile on both occasions.

Coming back to the high-voltage grand finale, La Albiceleste has reached the finals in four of the last six editions but have not been fortunate enough to lift the prestigious trophy in almost 30 years. While Argentina have been the second-most successful team in the prestigious tournament with 14 titles to their name, Brazil have got their name engraved on the trophy plate nine times. In fact, the five-time world champions are the title-holders and will win the Copa America title for the 10th time should they retain the title in their own backyard.

Meanwhile, Argentina captain Lionel Messi would also be hoping to wear the winner's medal and finally get an opportunity to lay his hands on an elusive silverware at the international level.