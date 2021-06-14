Copa America Results, Highlights As Brazil And Colombia Record Opening-day Victories

Defending champions Brazil opened the 2021 Copa America with a 3-0 win over a depleted Venezuela on Sunday, dominating their inexperienced opponents from start to finish in a rather one-sided contest. Meanwhile, Colombia grabbed a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador thanks to Edwin Cardona's goal just before halftime. Here's a look a the Copa America results and highlights as Brazil and Colombia secured wins in Group A of the tournament.

Copa America highlights: Brazil vs Venezuela report

Brazil kicked off another Copa America on home soil with a comfortable 3-0 win over Venezuela in Brasilia on Sunday, with Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa providing the goals to get the hosts' campaign off to a strong start. The Selecao opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Neymar's corner was pinballing around the area before falling to the thigh of Marquinhos. With Venezuela goalkeeper Joel Graterol stumbling in the wrong direction, the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back settled the ball and rolled it into the net.

Brazil doubled their advantage in the 64th minute when Neymar converted from the spot, sending Graterol the wrong way and coolly rolling the ball into the bottom right corner. The hosts were awarded the penalty after Yohan Cumana took down Danilo near the byline. Gabriel Barbosa made it three after chesting home Neymar's cross in the 89th minute, putting the result beyond all doubt.

Colombia vs Ecuador highlights and report

Colombia also got their 2021 Copa America campaign off to a winning start with a scrappy 1-0 victory over Ecuador on Sunday, with the goal coming from a beautifully choreographed free-kick straight off the training ground. Edwin Cardona scored three minutes from halftime when he started and finished a move that involved deft touches from two other players. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but that decision was reversed after a review by VAR.

Ecuador had beaten Colombia 6-1 in a World Cup Qualifier in November but it was clear from early on there was little chance of a similar goal tally as clear-cut opportunities were few and far between. Both sides face Venezuela next, with Colombia playing them on June 17 in Goiania and Ecuador on June 20 in Rio de Janeiro.

Copa America scores from games on Sunday, June 13

Brazil 3-0 Venezuela

Colombia 1-0 Ecuador

Copa America 2021 fixtures on Monday, June 14

Argentina vs Chile at the Olympic Stadium in Brazil at 6:00 PM local time (Tuesday, June 15th at 2:30 AM IST)

Paraguay vs Bolivia at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, June 15th at 5:30 AM IST)

Image Credits - Seleccion Brazil Instagram, AP