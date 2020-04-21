Coronavirus Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo's In-house Party Raises Eyebrows Amid Lockdown

Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of his family have been social distancing in his hometown in Madeira ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Italy. Serie A defender Daniele Rugani, who is Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Juventus, was one of the first footballers to test positive for coronavirus. Following that, Serie A was suspended last month as Italy became one of the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic registering over 20,000 deaths. Due to the coronavirus Italy situation, Cristiano Ronaldo opted to remain in Portugal till the crisis is brought under control by the Italian government.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez organises Easter meal

We wish a Happy Easter to everyone 🌍❤️🙏#stayhome pic.twitter.com/DZsSKqYWeb — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 12, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's in-house party raises eyebrows in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo house party

#Deportes733 | Cristiano Ronaldo salió de la cuarentena para celebrar la fiesta de su sobrina y es criticado por no cumplir las medidas sanitarias. pic.twitter.com/SZGe8zKOtS — Deportes 7/33 (@deportes733) April 20, 2020

As things slowly begin to return to normal, Cristiano Ronaldo once again made headlines for a possible violation of social distancing norms. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was caught on video while hosting an indoor quarantine birthday for his cousin in Madeira. Members at the party (which included Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez) appeared to maintain distance between one another in order to practice some form of social distancing.

However, football fans were quick to comment on the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine incident and the Cristiano Ronaldo house party as the Juventus superstar has drawn flak in recent weeks for violating social distancing and lockdown norms. Interestingly, a coronavirus outbreak was discovered 20 km away from Madeira. Ronaldo was earlier warned by authorities in Madeira after he was caught training on a pitch.

Serie A commits to complete league games despite a lengthy delay

Serie A commits to finishing season after virus lockdown https://t.co/u41IOl1J4f — Republic (@republic) April 21, 2020

