Coronavirus Italy: Paolo Maldini Opens Up On Battling 'enemy' Coronavirus

The coronavirus Italy pandemic has shown signs of slowing down over the last week. The growth curve is starting to flatten in Spain and Italy as a forgotten sense of normalcy begins to return in both nations. AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel both tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks ago. Here is what Paolo Maldini had to say about his fight with the deadly disease that has run rampant in almost every country across the globe.

Coronavirus Italy

In a recent interview with AS, AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini spoke about his battle with COVID-19. The five-time Champions League winner was quoted as saying “It is hard to start again, today I tried to do something else in the gym, after 10 minutes I was dead. And not because I was 52 years old. I am feeling well, the worst has passed already. I still have a bit of a dry cough. I've lost my taste and smell, hopefully, I'll come back. 'It was like a slightly uglier flu. But it's not a normal flu. I know my body. An athlete knows himself. The pains are particularly strong. And then it feels like a squeeze in your chest... it's a new virus. The body fights against an enemy it doesn't know.”

Paolo Maldini further stated that initially he never faced any breathing issues. Maldini added, “I felt the first symptoms on Thursday, March 5. (There was) pain in the joints and muscles. I never had a fever that was higher than 38.5 degrees. The next day, Friday, I was supposed to go to Milanello (AC Milan's training ground), and I stayed home. I also missed Milan-Genoa. I only treated myself with tachipirin. I didn't take anti-virals because I never had breathing difficulties.” The former AC Milan captain and his son Daniel Maldini both tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week and returned home to their family.

Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel return to the family gathering after recovering from COVID-19 completely❤️🖤

-Y pic.twitter.com/13jAWwqoIh — HomeOfMilan (@homeofmilan) April 13, 2020

Italy second in COVID-19 death toll behind America and above European neighbours Spain