Coronaviurs Lockdown: Crystal Palace Winger Zaha Gives Befitting Reply To Fan On Twitter

The coronavirus lockdown has halted sporting events almost all over the globe, save for Belarus. Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha recently emphasised the importance of staying at home following the coronavirus UK situation. However, Zaha also responded to a fan who asked him to swap homes for a week amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Spain: Barcelona Have Reportedly Agreed To Furlough Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus UK: Wilfried Zaha message for fans amid coronavirus lockdown

The 27-year-old Crystal Palace winger urged fans to stay at home and follow government rules during the coronavirus lockdown. Wilfried Zaha also pleaded with the people of England to aid the NHS staff that are kept busy with the coronavirus UK situation. Here is Wilfried Zaha on Instagram advising people to remain indoors.

ALSO READ: Alan Shearer Recalls Nearly Joining Man United But Claims 'Sir Alex Never Called Back'

Coronavirus UK: Wilfried Zaha slams fans that break coronavirus Lockdown laws

Upon being given several instructions and guidelines to follow protocol and remain at home during the coronavirus lockdown, some people have reportedly continued leaving their house in the lockdown. Wilfried Zaha hammered those people on Twitter and reiterated the seriousness of the COVID-19 plague. Here is the Wilfried Zaha tweet slamming fans for not following the rules and regulations of the lockdown.

Sadly those who don’t listen must feel 😢 I’m actually intrigued about how bad things have to get before people take this virus seriously ! May God protect us all 🙏🏿 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Premier League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Coronavirus UK: Fan aks Zaha to swap homes amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The tweet by Zaha received a peculiar response as one fan asked the footballer to swap his lavish home with someone who lives with two kids and their girlfriend in a one-bedroom apartment, for a week. The fan also asked the Ivory Coast international to set a trend and experience the difficult lives of families that are struggling with the coronavirus lockdown. However, the fan was unaware that Zaha lived with his eight siblings in a three-bedroom home when his family first moved to England.

🤦🏿‍♂️ I lived in a 3 bedroom house with 9 kids when I moved to England so relax bro https://t.co/GQINM8eOgL — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus Lockdown: COVID-19 updates in the UK

With the Premier League suspended, the resumption of the English top-flight seems far from realistic anytime soon. The death toll in the UK due to the COVID-19 plague has crossed 5,370. There are a total of 51,608 people infected with COVID-19 in the UK.

ALSO READ: Iker Casillas Proposes 'vintage' Clasico To Raise Charity Funds