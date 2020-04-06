Alan Shearer Recalls Nearly Joining Man United But Claims 'Sir Alex Never Called Back'

Premier League legend Alan Shearer reveals that he was close to joining Sir Alex Ferguson's Man United side ahead of the 1996/97 season. The Blackburn Rovers striker eventually sealed a transfer to boyhood club Newcastle United for a world-record transfer fee. Alan Shearer, in a recent interview, has spoken in length regarding his transfer from Blackburn Rovers and his potential transfer to Man United.

Alan Shearer to Man United: Premier League legend talks about Sir Alex Ferguson and transfer saga

Speaking to BBC, Alan Shearer reveals that he spoke to both Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Newcastle United manager Kevin Keegan after deciding to leave Blackburn Rovers. Shearer reveals that he spoke to Keegan first before meeting Sir Alex Ferguson. Alan Shearer reveals that he was impressed by the Man United offer and was keen on joining Sir Alex Ferguson's side. Shearer reveals that he asked Sir Alex over the possibility of him taking penalties to which the Man United boss replied that he was not asking Eric Cantona to stop taking them.

🎥 WATCH THIS 🎥 @alanshearer tells @GaryLineker just how close he came to joining Manchester United in 1996.



Watch: https://t.co/RHSlYdANVT pic.twitter.com/vM5uGJuujg — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 6, 2020

Alan Shearer to Man United: Premier League legend reveals why he chose Newcastle United

Alan Shearer reveals that Newcastle United's eagerness and playing under idol Kevin Keegan made him choose a transfer to the Magpies. Shearer reveals that the Newcastle contingent contacted him for the second time and he decided to go back to Newcastle United. Alan Shearer joined Newcastle United for a then transfer record £15 million fee. Alan Shearer reveals that he tried contacting Sir Alex Ferguson after sealing a transfer back to Newcastle United. He said that Sir Alex did not pick up his call and quite understandably never called back. Shearer spent 10 years with The Magpies, making 405 appearances and scoring 206 goals. The former Blackburn striker retired at Newcastle and is the Premier League's top scorer.

