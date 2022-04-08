Could Football Matches Now End Under 60 Minutes? Trials To Reduce Time Set To Begin Soon

New rules are being brought into play to make global sports like football more interesting. If reports are to believe the Football matches in future will not be lasting for standard 90 minutes as there are plans to reduce the game time. According to a report published by INEWS in the UK, there will be time trials happening that will reduce football matches to 60 minutes, with the clock stopped whenever there are pauses in play.

Football matches in 60 minutes: When and How will the trial work?

As per the published report, the trials for Football matches in 60 minutes are likely to begin next month with the federation hoping that the new rule will reduce time-wasting and the Portuguese Football Federation want to introduce a trial run at the u23 Revelation Cup. The report further states that the proposals will include two halves of 30 minutes each, with the clock paused whenever there is a stoppage.

Time will be paused whenever there is a free-kick, corner, throw-in, or another break in play after research revealed that the ball is in play for an average of just under 60 minutes during each game across 36 different European leagues. For the trials to come into action the proposal should be approved by the International Football Association Board and this has not been finalised at present.

According to a report by Sportsbible in 2017, IFAB outlined a number of proposed changes to the rules of the game in a new strategy document titled 'Play Fair!', which included the idea of 30-minute halves. The IFAB document said, "Many people are very frustrated that a typical 90-minute match has fewer than 60 minutes of effective (actual) playing time (EPT) i.e. when the ball is in play. The strategy proposes measures to reduce time-wasting and 'speed up' the game."

Football News: FIFA plays down reports about 100-minute football match

Earlier the news that the matches could be extended from 90 minutes to 100 during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was downplayed by FIFA following the multiple media reports which emerged online. According to a report by Corriere Dello Sport, via Football Italia, FIFA was looking to increase match time by 10 minutes, to combat the ‘ball in play’ time during games. Playing an extra 10 minutes would have had to be approved by International Football Association Board (IFAB), who decide on changes to the rules. FIFA issued a statement giving clarification on the issue stating that changes to the length of football matches will not be taking place at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.