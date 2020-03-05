Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent Jorge Mendes' House Raided By Cops Over Tax Fraud Allegations

Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes reportedly had his house raided by law enforcement as part of an ongoing investigation. Along with being an agent for Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho, Jorge Mendes represents an array of leading names in the footballing world. The investigation being carried out at Jorge Mendes' house was related to image rights. The reason Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is facing the allegations is due to revelations made by hacker Rui Pinto.

Following revelations made to #FootballLeaks by hacker @RuiPinto_FL, the Public Prosecutor's Office is currently in the first phase of a major operation to uncover what could be millions in unpaid tax euros. #FreePintohttps://t.co/g9qu1vfMvl — Free Rui Pinto (@XEunomieX) March 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes house raided: What's the story?

The Portuguese police are searching for documents relating to image rights contracts at the home of Jorge Mendes. Allegedly, there are also certain players whose economic rights weren't fully reported to the tax authorities, wherein the allegations detailed how the costs were inflated in order to evade paying the appropriate level of tax. The investigation is being carried out due to suspicion of creating fictitious accounting documents to inflate costs, with complex schemes aimed allegedly at avoiding the proper level of tax payments.

Cristiano Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes house raided: Mendes' properties under the scanner

The Public Prosecutor's Office (MP and Tax Authority (AT) in Portugal have swooped in on 'primary targets' in the first few stages of their operation and Cristiano Ronaldo agent, Jorge Mendes is an influential representative, making him a strong candidate for the police to investigate. There were police cars parked outside properties linked to Jorge Mendes and on Wednesday, the offices of Mendes' company in Porto and Lisbon, Gestifute, were raided by police along with two of his residencies in Porto.

Cristiano Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes house raided: Bigger fish to catch

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes is not the only one involved in the investigation as top teams in the Primeira Liga including Porto, Braga, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria Guimaraes are also being looked into. A number of FC Porto players including Iker Casillas, Jackson Martinez, Maxi Pereira and Danilo Pereira are also alleged to have had their files examined over the ongoing investigation.

Cristiano Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes house raided: Jorge Mendes clients

Aside from being the famous Cristiano Ronaldo agent, the Jorge Mendes clients list consists of top names such as David de Gea, José Mourinho, Diego Costa, James Rodríguez and Joao Felix. Mendes was also a key factor in luring Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

