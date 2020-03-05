The Debate
Eric Dier Fights With A Fan In The Stands After Tottenham's Bizarre FA Cup Exit, WATCH

Football News

'Eric Dier fight: Tottenham Hotspur were dumped out of the FA Cup after losing to Norwich City. However, the game was overshadowed after the postgame incident.

Eric Dier fight

Tottenham Hotspur were dumped out of the FA Cup after losing to Norwich City on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). After playing out a 1-1 draw in the regulation time, Spurs were dramatically knocked out of the competition, losing 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out. However, the postgame antics overshadowed the match after Spurs midfielder Eric Dier jumped into the stands to confront one of the supporters. 

Eric Dier fight: Watch as Eric Dier confronts fan

Tottenham vs Norwich City highlights; Eric Dier fight and penalty woes

Tottenham vs Norwich City: Eric Dier fight mars disappointing loss

Spurs produced another dull performance as Jose Mourinho's side were beaten by the struggling Canaries. Jan Vertonghen scored early for the home side before Josip Drmic equalised for Norwich City. Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes all missed from the spot, resulting in Norwich pulling out a major upset. 

With fans at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium calling out the players after another lacklustre display, Eric Dier apparently lost his temper after a fan allegedly engaged with his younger brother. 

Eric Dier fight? Eric Dier confronts fan

The incident has since gone viral on social media with several attendees posting different angles of the heated altercation. Some angles show a fan trying to provoke Eric Dier with some offensive gestures. Dier subsequently rushed to the stands to confront the fan as the footage shows the security trying to keep the duo at bay. Close up footage from the incident shows Eric Dier yelling "He's my brother".

Tottenham vs Norwich City: Jose Mourinho sheds light after Eric Dier fight

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho addressed Eric Dier's actions after the game stating Eric Dier is a professional and cannot partake in such altercations. Mourinho further stated, "This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. If the club discipline Eric Dier I would not agree with it, but what he did was wrong."

Reports in the UK suggest Eric Dier is set to face an investigation by the Football Association (FA).

You can check out a different angle of the Eric Dier fight

FA Cup results: Eric Dier fight makes the headlines

