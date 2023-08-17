Cristiano Ronaldo Back In UEFA Champions League? It Could Soon Become A Possibility

The Saudi Pro League has given the football world a chance to witness a new era. Since, the arrival of the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr in January, numerous stars and top football players from Europe have started to join the Middle-East teams this summer transfer window. Brazilian all-time top goal-scorer Neymar is the latest star face to join Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain for 2 years.



3 things you need to know

Saudi Pro League has a total of 18 teams participating so far

There are 522 players in the league total, which includes 145 foreign players so far

Neymar is reported to be the most valuable player in the league, with a market value of €60.00 Million

Saudi Football Association is in talks with UEFA about participating in the Champions League

According to reports, the Saudi Football Association has been in contact with UEFA about the possibility of fielding a team from the Saudi Pro League in the UEFA Champions League in 2025. The signing of high-profile European players has drawn attention to Saudi football, which this move hopes to further promote.

The Italian publication, Calcio e Finanza, reports that the Saudi FA has been actively pursuing talks with UEFA to improve the status of football in the Middle East. The high-profile signings of players like Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad), Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli), Ngolo Kante (Al Ittihad) and Neymar (Al Hilal) this summer have inspired them to work harder and make sure the star players perform at the biggest stage of football. If we look at the investments made in players, the league has spent €911.15 million in the transfer window so far.

The Saudi Arabian clubs have been successful in luring high-profile European players by offering attractive financial contracts, such that many players have opted to play in the Middle East rather than the Champions League. The likelihood of these famous players returning to the highest level of European football competition depends on the outcome of the present negotiations.

Which team from the SPL could play in the UEFA Champions League?

It is uncertain on how the Saudi Pro League will pick its Champions League representative for 2025. However, the most likely candidate would be the club that wins the Saudi Pro League. Winning the Saudi League and earning a spot in such a prestigious event would be a career highlight for any athlete.

Despite the plan's potential advantages, it's worth noting that UEFA tournaments have always been centred around European teams, and many officials believe that Saudi Arabia's entry into football has been a threat to the sport and has made it a vast business. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are the most experienced UEFA Champion League players in the SPL with 5 titles each and the Al Nassr captain is the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the European competition.