Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Person To Garner 400 Million Followers On Instagram

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, has crossed yet another big milestone on social media, becoming the first person ever to cross the 400 million followers mark on Instagram. The Portuguese star, only a couple of days earlier, celebrated his 37th birthday and thanked all his fans for sending him wishes.

"Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting! (sic)", he wrote taking to his social platforms.

While many players, by this time, are beyond their peak, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down. Recently in an interview with ESPN, the Manchester United star said he looks to play at least until he turns forty and see how long he can play beyond but for now he's taking care of his short term goals one day at a time

"Genetically I feel like I'm 30 years old. I take great care of my body and my mind. Something I've learned recently is that after 33, I believe the body can deliver if you need it, but the real battle is mental. I want to find out if I'm going to play until I'm 40, 41, or 42 but the most important thing is that my daily goal is to enjoy the moment."

When further asked about other sports having players who have longer careers unlike those in football, Ronaldo said that the workload in football is way higher than any sport "I think a very important point is the difference between sports. You mentioned some excellent athletes who have already been active for many years. In my opinion, there is no other sport that has as much workload as football. The NBA, for example, has long rest periods, but I don't want to expand on that," he said.

(Image: AP)