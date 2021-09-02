Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Goal Scorer In Football History, Sets New World Record

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest international goalscorer in men's football! The Portuguese forward has made history once more for Portugal in their latest World Cup qualifying match against the Republic of Ireland and crossed the aforementioned milestone in his career. Here's how the Manchester United legend accomplished the feat -

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes highest goalscorer in International football history

Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, recently scored 2 top-tier goals for his country Portugal, during the International break. Ronaldo scored his 110th international goal in the match when Goncalo Guedes swung in a cross from the right-wing, leading Ronaldo to literally rise to the occasion for a clean and swift header, which led to the equalizer. The equalizer was a cause for celebration not only for fans but also for Cristiano himself, as the goal saw him overtake Iran's Ali Daei as the top men's career international goal scorer.

However, Portugal's team captain was not one to stop there. Ronaldo then went on to score his 111th international goal in the sixth minute of added time, leading Portugal into a 2-1 comeback win. Looks like Manchester United's legend is now an International legend as well.

According to ESPN, speaking after the match about his accomplishment, Ronaldo said:

This record is mine and it is unique. I'm extremely happy and it's another one for my career. It's about motivation and the desire I have to continue playing football, also from this last contract I made, in which I was happy to return home. If we get up every day with the ambition to motivate and do better, to make the fans and our children happy, that is essential. It's another record for the museum.

Ronaldo scored his 109th goal, drawing with Iran's Ali Daei, at the Euro 2020 against France, in the group stage. While Ronaldo achieved this recent feat in the men's career international scoring record, the career international scoring record is held by Canada's Christine Sinclair, who has 186 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003 and has since appeared in 180 matches for his country. The feat brings Ronaldo at level with PSG's defender Sergio Ramos, who is also Ronaldo's former teammate from Real Madrid, for most appearances on the national front.

IMAGE - PORTUGAL INSTAGRAM