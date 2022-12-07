Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Reports Linking Him To $418 Million Saudi Arabia Move

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed rumours linking him to a $418 million move to Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo is currently a free agent after being released by Manchester United over his controversial interview, where he had slammed the club and coach Erik ten Hag. After his exit from Old Trafford, several media reports emerged suggesting that Ronaldo might join a club in Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old has refuted the claims saying that it's not true.

While speaking to reporters after Portugal's 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Ronaldo said the reports are not true. "No, that's not true — not true," Ronaldo said in the post-match press conference on Wednesday. The news was also reported by Spanish outlet Marca, who had claimed that Ronaldo had agreed to join the Saudi club Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Back in August 2021, Ronaldo grabbed headlines after it was confirmed that he would make a dream return to Manchester United, a club he had left in 2009 for La Liga giants Real Madrid. Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford began with a bang as he ended as the club's top goalscorer with 18 goals in the 2021/22 Premier League season. However, things turned ugly in the 2022/23 season after United brought in a new coach Erik ten Hag.

Why Ronaldo left Man Utd?

Reports started to emerge earlier this year that Ronaldo was looking to leave United due to the club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. However, the rumours turned out to be false as Ronaldo continued his stay at Old Trafford. But the relationship between Ronaldo and Ten Hag remained sour, which even resulted in the latter benching the Portuguese forward for a Premier League game.

In his fiery interview with Piers Morgan a few weeks ago, Ronaldo explained the cold relationship he had with the Dutch manager. "I don't have respect for him (Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth," Ronaldo said. After the interview became public, United issued a statement saying that it has decided to part ways with Ronaldo on mutual terms.

Ronaldo is currently playing for Portugal at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. After playing in the group stage of the tournament, Ronaldo was benched for his side's Round of 16 match against Switzerland. He was replaced in the starting XI by Goncalo Ramos. Ronaldo has scored just one goal in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, which came against Ghana in Portugal's opening game.

Image: AP